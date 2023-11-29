13 Frozen Fish Stick Brands Ranked, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few food items can be relied on as much as fish sticks. Combining crunchiness, softness, carbohydrates, and protein, these freezer staples began life in the United States as part of a line of products from General Foods that debuted in 1953, which also included veal and eggplant sticks. Fish sticks soon took on a life of their own, and, thanks to their convenience and ability to be frozen for long periods, fish sticks produced by other food companies began to appear.

Before long, there were dozens of options to choose from, and that remains the case today. Because of the sheer selection on offer, however, it can be difficult to discern which ones are good and which ones are bad, particularly considering that fish sticks are such simple food items. In reality, though, a good fish stick is a thing of beauty, whereas a bad one can be mushy, chewy, and watery — and it's important to know which ones you should definitely be buying, which ones you shouldn't, and which are somewhere in the middle.

To figure this out, we turned to the customers of these items. We determined our ranking based primarily on customer reviews, including the average overall scores awarded to certain items. We looked for items that embodied the spirit of a "classic" fish stick, with a crunchy bread coating, a mild yet satisfying fish flavor, and a reasonable price point.