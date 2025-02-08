11 Frozen Appetizers At Costco Shoppers Rave Over

Costco is a great one-stop shopping destination for anyone looking to stock up on snacks or prepare for a party. And when it comes to hosting, there's nothing more convenient than a frozen appetizer you can pop in the oven and have ready to serve with little prep on your end. Fortunately, Costco's frozen section is full of tasty apps that are perfect for both fancy and casual get-togethers.

But with the wide variety of frozen appetizer options — and the fact that you'll only get to try one or two at the sample table if you're lucky — how do you know which ones are the best to serve? Fear not. If you're overwhelmed by all the selections or just want new inspiration as you hit the Costco frozen food aisle, take a look at the following. We scoured the internet in search of reviews, posts, and comments to find out which frozen appetizers customers rave about the most. Be sure to add these to your list next time you head to Costco.