11 Frozen Appetizers At Costco Shoppers Rave Over
Costco is a great one-stop shopping destination for anyone looking to stock up on snacks or prepare for a party. And when it comes to hosting, there's nothing more convenient than a frozen appetizer you can pop in the oven and have ready to serve with little prep on your end. Fortunately, Costco's frozen section is full of tasty apps that are perfect for both fancy and casual get-togethers.
But with the wide variety of frozen appetizer options — and the fact that you'll only get to try one or two at the sample table if you're lucky — how do you know which ones are the best to serve? Fear not. If you're overwhelmed by all the selections or just want new inspiration as you hit the Costco frozen food aisle, take a look at the following. We scoured the internet in search of reviews, posts, and comments to find out which frozen appetizers customers rave about the most. Be sure to add these to your list next time you head to Costco.
1. Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita, Spinach and Feta
Spanakopita is a Greek spinach and feta pie made with phyllo dough, and it can be the perfect appetizer when you're looking for something a little more elevated. As for Cuisine Adventure's spanakopita, many Costco shoppers love the delicious, authentic-tasting spinach and feta, as well as the crispy phyllo dough. "Anytime I have an event or I'm hosting something, these are there," said one Tiktok user.
@lemononeverything
trust me #costcospanakopita #traderjoesspanakopita #spanakopita #easyappetizers #spanakopita #greenscreen
What's even better is the value, is the size of the package — you get 48 pieces in each one. Take these spanakopita from the oven to the platter and you've easily pleased the masses.
This frozen Costco favorite can go beyond the party snack table too. One Redditor mentioned heating them at a different time of day too, saying, "...this is my new favorite breakfast!" And since they're made with both spinach and egg, they sure would pack the perfect delicious protein punch to start the day.
2. Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites
Looking for a simple, crowd-pleasing finger food for the next game day? One user on Reddit called these Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites from Costco "my new favorite snack." A TikTok creator was excited to find these frozen appetizers at Costco for only $2.97; with 50 pretzel bites and two sauces included in each box, that's a steal! They rave that "the pretzels are nice and soft and doughy on the inside... but the outside gets super crispy and crunchy." This product is one of the best pretzel bites Costco shoppers love prepared in the air fryer, which help ensures a delicious crispy exterior.
These pretzel bites are perfect for watching the big game or as a movie night snack. You could even get creative and create your own additional pretzel dips, like a smoky chipotle or a cinnamon sugar cream cheese dip. Plain or dipped, customers agree that these frozen apps are worth every penny.
3. Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks
When ranking frozen mozzarella sticks brands, these Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks stand out for their premium ingredients and high quality that holds up in the oven. Redditors rave over them too, with one user commenting, "They are the best store-bought mozz sticks I have found anywhere."
A reviewer at Everyday Fun Finds also raved about these mozzarella sticks, giving them an A+ rating and sharing that "they reminded me of the exact ones that I always order at my favorite restaurants." She also praises the perfectly crispy breading and deliciously melty mozzarella cheese.
Pair these with a classic marinara sauce, or just enjoy them on their own. The product comes with a resealable bag, which makes it easy to snack on just a few at a time. So while you get a whopping 82 to 92 sticks in each bag, you can easily serve half and save the rest for your midnight snack later.
4. Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
The Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks had perhaps the most positive feedback we found, with many shoppers raving over the high quality of this frozen appetizer. "A+, would recommend. Perfect amount of breading, meat is moist, tender, perfectly seasoned," said one Reddit user reviewing the product. "I LOVE when an item from the grocery store tastes just like something you would get from a restaurant... that is 100% the case with these chicken chunks!" commented another Redditor.
Many Costco shoppers love to prepare these in the air fryer and toss them with a variety of sauces, but if you don't have an air fryer, one happy customer assures you that, "Lord they're good. Even just in the oven." And the serving opportunities are endless – you can make mini chicken sandwiches or just plop them onto a platter with some favorite crowd-pleasing condiments and your work is done. Hopefully you'll have some leftovers, as many users love to rely on these chicken breast chunks for an easy weeknight dinner as well.
6. Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings
Multiple Redditors claim the Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings are a must-try. One Reddit user even shared, "The seasoning is so good that half the time I don't even bother with the sauce." And it's not just the seasoning that knocks these Costco shoppers' socks off. Another Redditor praised the texture, noting that "The wings were tender without being 'mushy' and had a good flavor."
Foster Farms is the perfect example of frozen wings that Costco shoppers love to cook in the air fryer, a method that enhances their already delightfully crispy texture. Shoppers can purchase these wings with two sauce flavor options: buffalo or chipotle barbecue. The sauces come on the side, allowing you to prepare the wings as you please and appease both plain and saucy wing lovers. Another happy customer gave the stellar advice to sauce the crispy chicken wings after initially heating them up, then toss them in the air fryer again for a double crisped, perfectly coated wing.
7. Bibigo Mini Wontons
Many Redditors claim the Bibigo mini wontons are absolutely delicious and one of the frozen appetizers you simply must pick up while at Costco. One user shared, "Been buying these for years! They're so good. My kids love them and I send them in a thermos for their lunches." The wontons come packed with chicken and cilantro as well as a broth that bursts with warm, comforting flavors, making them one of the hidden treasures you'll find in Costco's frozen food aisle.
The package boasts a preparation time of only 5 minutes, but Costco shoppers have prepared the wontons in a variety of ways. Some simply crisp them up in the air fryer and serve with their favorite dipping sauce, while others advise heating them in some chicken broth with veggies to make a delicious wonton soup. You can even add them to ramen! Or, you can keep it simple and simply heat and serve with a side of rice and you've got a meal that's just as good as takeout (and probably easier on the wallet).
8. Bibigo Steamed Dumplings
Continuing on the Bibigo brand hype train, these dumplings are praised as a can't-miss Costco frozen product. On one Reddit post, a user commented "These are delicious and the easiest dumplings to make." The Bibigo steamed dumplings come with a chicken and vegetable filling with six individually-wrapped trays of six dumplings. That's 36 dumplings to feed the whole family! They also come with a dipping sauce on the side.
@badbatchbaking
Run dont walk 🏃♀️ literally a free endorsement 😅 im THAT obsessed! You have to snag these chicken and veggies steamed dumplings from @Costco Wholesale @bibigo USA #dumplings #easymeal #easydinner #easylunchideas #steameddumplings
One TikToker praised the dumplings, calling them, "The best thing I've ever had from Costco." In the video, the user tosses the dumplings in the accompanying sauce after microwaving and tops them with a bit of chili crunch, for any spice lovers who love an extra kick with their dumplings. These could also be the perfect frozen dumplings to elevate your instant ramen, making for a simple but delicious topping that even adds some protein.
9. Kirkland Signature Italian Style Meatballs
"Kirkland Italian style meatballs deserve all the praise in the world." That's the seal of approval from one Reddit post with plenty of comments singing the praises of these frozen meatballs, making them one of the best Kirkland brand frozen meal items. A reviewer at AllRecipes even raves about their taste and value, sharing, "They are well-seasoned, but neutral enough to pair well with a variety of sauces."
These meatballs are full size, not mini, so you can cut them up and serve them with toothpicks to make a finger food-friendly but hearty appetizer. You can even add them to a sandwich roll with some cheese and marinara sauce to make for easy crowd-pleasing meatball subs. Many shoppers love having the meatballs on hand for those weeknight dinners where they just want to make an easy bowl of pasta, but they're perfect as appetizers for your next party.
10. Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas
Garden Lite Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas are made with mozzarella cheese, making for a savory breakfast bite. These individually-wrapped frittatas come in a pack of 20, meaning you can test out a few for yourself before baking a batch for your next potluck brunch. Quite a few Redditors were surprised by how much they enjoyed these underrated frittatas, with one commenting "...these are good. Way better than the sbucks egg bites or those egg cup things."
For any gluten-free Costco shoppers, these frittatas fit the bill. And surprisingly, a quick and easy microwave preparation doesn't mess with the quality crust. One reviewer claims that "3 minutes in the microwave gave it the best crispy texture," though surely popping these in the air fryer would work wonders too. Whether you're looking for a new quick fix breakfast to replace your Starbucks run or a veggie-friendly appetizer, these frittatas are a go-to.
11. Kirkland Signature Panko Shrimp
Shrimp is a classic appetizer served at parties, and Costco shoppers on Reddit give the Kirkland Panko Shrimp a "10/10 recommend" rating: "Came out better than most shrimp appetizers from a standard restaurant (in my area). Great deal for the amount of protein per serving," said the Reddit poster. Others chimed in to sing the shrimp's praises, with another Reddit user sharing "These are my go-to for frozen fried shrimp. They're meaty and (have) no included sauces to shrinkflate the shrimp count." And they would be right- this 2 ½ pound box gives you about 40-50 shrimp in each box. That's plenty to feed a hungry crowd!
One reviewer at Costcuisine claims: "The shrimp are a decent size, flavorful and not at all fishy." Take note that instructions on the box do not recommend microwaving; an oven or air fryer is your best bet. To serve, simply grab a bottle of your favorite cocktail sauce and you'll have a tasty appetizer your guests are sure to enjoy.
How we determined the most-loved frozen appetizers from Costco
To determine which of Costco's frozen appetizers customers love the most, we made a list of all the products, then searched each one individually. We read through reviews and watched posts on Reddit, TikTok, and food review sites to find out which ones customers raves about and which ones they dissed. The appetizers with the most overwhelming praise made the list.