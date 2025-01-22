For A Perfect Steak Marinade, Look To These Ingredients

The secret to a succulent, juicy piece of steak is often a well-crafted marinade — a step some skip, but one worth considering. Even an ingredient as simple and mundane as salt can bring out subtle flavors of the meat and season it nicely, similar to the effect a good, salty brine has on small meat cuts. It tenderizes the steak to ensure every bite is melt-in-your-mouth perfect, while also enhancing the exterior and promoting a rich, golden-brown sear.

Though it often depends on the type of cut and personal preference, some key ingredients can help up your steak game, turning it from ordinary to stupendous. Daily Meal asked Fares Kargar, owner and executive chef of Debar Restaurant and Bar, to recommend a few that cut it.

According to Kargar, a well-rounded steak marinade stands on four pillars — oil, acid, flavoring, and salt — with varying ratios, of course. Numbers play a crucial role in the game of steaks as too much of anything can destroy your almost-perfect steak in minutes, like a house of cards. For instance, an excess of acid can leave the meat overly mushy or pickled, and too much salt can overpower the dish. "I stick to a 3-to-1 ratio – three parts oil to one part acid," Kargar said when asked about the ideal proportions. It is also always a good idea to start your marinade with oil, as it is a flavor carrier and helps coat the meat, ensuring an even distribution.