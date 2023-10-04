The Best Way To Grill Tri-Tip Steak Is By Using The 2-Zone Method

Grilling steak might be the single most American thing you can do. It's no surprise; we love our grilling in the U.S. of A., and we love our beef — we're second in beef consumption per capita in the world, trailing only Argentina (and if you're in the same league as Argentina when it comes to beef, you're playing with the big boys). And that's not just limited to high-end cuts like filet mignon or ribeye, either; we also love cuts that might not be thought of first, like tri-tip.

But what's the best method for cooking tri-tip? You can't cook all cuts of beef the same way and expect the same results. The best way to cook tri-tip, it turns out, is known as the 2-zone method, and it makes use of both sides of the grill and the accompanying varied temperatures. Maybe it's a little more complicated than just slapping a piece of meat on there and flipping it, but the result will be worth it.