The Best Way To Grill Tri-Tip Steak Is By Using The 2-Zone Method
Grilling steak might be the single most American thing you can do. It's no surprise; we love our grilling in the U.S. of A., and we love our beef — we're second in beef consumption per capita in the world, trailing only Argentina (and if you're in the same league as Argentina when it comes to beef, you're playing with the big boys). And that's not just limited to high-end cuts like filet mignon or ribeye, either; we also love cuts that might not be thought of first, like tri-tip.
But what's the best method for cooking tri-tip? You can't cook all cuts of beef the same way and expect the same results. The best way to cook tri-tip, it turns out, is known as the 2-zone method, and it makes use of both sides of the grill and the accompanying varied temperatures. Maybe it's a little more complicated than just slapping a piece of meat on there and flipping it, but the result will be worth it.
Tri-tip is a cheaper cut of beef with a huge flavor reward
It's important to understand what tri-tip is to understand why this works. A primal sirloin cut, the tri-tip comes from the bottom part of the cow's underbelly muscle and gets its name from the fact that, well, it's a big triangle. Its point of origin on the cow means it's not as tender as other cuts (certainly not in the same class as something like filet mignon), but it's also naturally marbled and has a fat cap, meaning that if you take your time with it and cook it the right way, it's not going to be at all short on juiciness.
All of these explain why it's a good substitute for similar cuts such as flank steak. It's one of the cheaper cuts of beef, known as "poor man's brisket," for that exact reason. And while you can cut it down into sirloin tips, grilling it can certainly be done — you just have to take a little more care with it than simply placing it on the grill. Enter the 2-zone method.
You want to make use of both the hotter and cooler sides of the grill
Fortunately, there's no reason to be intimidated; while the 2-zone method may be more than other grilling methods, it's not much more work (and the results are well worth it). The trick is first to give the meat a good sear on both sides over the hotter side of the grill, then move it to the cooler side to let it cook the rest of the way. This allows you to get a good crust on the meat and gives the marbled fat within it a chance to break down, making it as tender as possible.
Generally, the rule for this slow grilling is about 10 minutes per pound of steak you're working with. You probably don't want to eat it past medium rare; some cuts can handle more cooked temperatures, but tri-tip isn't one of them, as it tends to toughen up. The internal temperature you're going for is around 125 F for medium-rare.
As long as you cook it the right way, tri-tip can be one of the most rewarding (and cost-efficient) cuts of beef you can buy. The 2-zone method will ensure you get it there with minimal fuss.