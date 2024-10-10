The Absolute Best Cut Of Steak For Feeding A Crowd

There's an excellent reason so many home cooks decide to stay within their comfort zones when it comes to dinner parties. Steaks are intimidating when you're trying to feed a crowd. The pressure to pick the perfect cut and achieve the perfect doneness for each guest can be overwhelming. But there's a solution that results in beautifully cooked steak for multiple people without the stress of managing several orders: choose a porterhouse.

The porterhouse steak is impressively sized, often weighing in between 20 to 25 ounces, enough to feed up to four, meaning you only have to manage two or three steaks instead of six or 12. Better still, it's actually a composite steak made up of the filet mignon and New York strip. The filet is fork-tender with a beefy, buttery flavor that pairs well with sauces and seasonings. New York strip is robust, beefy, and toothsome and stands up well to potent or dynamic sauces. This two-in-one entrée ensures every guest has something they like. That makes the porterhouse one of the best cuts of steak for a dinner party.