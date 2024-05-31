Here Are The 2 Leanest Cuts Of Steak You Can Buy

There are all sorts of steak, from the incredibly tender filet mignon to the juicy ribeye to the more recently invented flat iron to the wildly underrated hanger steak. But what if, for whatever reason, you're looking for a particularly lean cut of steak with little to no fat marbling? Though these lean steaks do tend to be somewhat tougher, there are still reasons you might want one. So, what should you go with?

The good news is, you have options, as there's no shortage of beef cuts that fit the bill (and if you're willing to venture into other red meat aside from beef, you have even more choices). But if you're going for lean steak, there are two types you should be aware of in particular: eye of round and sirloin tip, also known as round tip. These two steaks share a lot in common, and though they need some extra attention owing to their leanness, they're ideal choices if you don't want a fatty steak.