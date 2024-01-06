Why You Really Don't Need To Marinate A Ribeye Steak

A marinade can be a beautiful thing: A fragrant blend of an acidic liquid like citrus juice or wine, redolent with aromatics like bay leaves and cloves of garlic, fruity olive oil, and salt and pepper, a soak in an easy, well-made marinade can really bring a lean roast or steak to life, both tenderizing and infusing them with flavor. But when it comes to a good ribeye steak, marinating is a complete waste of time. For starters, ribeye steaks are cut from the primal beef rib section of the cow (typically between ribs nine and 11, to be precise) – and these are not seriously exercised muscles like the ones found in the flank. Because of that, they're more tender and marbled with fat. And, as the great Julia Child once observed, "Fat gives things flavor." Think of ribeyes as pre-tenderized and self-basting, and save the marinade for your next flank steak.

The fat in marbled cuts like ribeye steaks enhances tenderness, juiciness, and flavor. Ribeyes are as marbled as they are because they don't contain just one muscle — in fact, a ribeye steak is comprised of several different longitudinal muscles including the tender eye (longissimus dorsi) and the fatty rib cap or deckle (spinalis dorsi), each surrounded by intramuscular fat.