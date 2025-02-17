14 Mistakes You Are Probably Making With Cucumbers

There's a lot you can do with a cucumber. This vegetable (which, botanically speaking, is really a fruit) is equally at home in a nourishing veggie bowl as accompanying a bowl of hot rice and grilled meat. Although you'd hardly call cucumbers trendy, more recently they've been having a renaissance, with TikTok's popular cucumber salad reminding millions of people online how easy they are to work with. However, because this renaissance has likely had many people reaching for cucumbers for the first time in a while, it's also probably brought to their attention the fact that cucumbers are a little trickier to work with than they seem. It's easy to make mistakes with this vegetable, but they're mistakes that are just as easy to avoid.

One of the cucumber's key strengths — its high water content — is also the cause of a lot of these mistakes. When folks fail to prepare their cucumbers correctly, all of that water can ruin their food pretty quickly. As well as this, cucumbers can be devilishly tricky to store correctly, and whether they're whole or sliced, it's easy for things to go wrong. The good news is that some simple tweaks to how you treat your cucumbers can make them go so much further.