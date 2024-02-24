Air-Fried Cucumbers Are An Unexpectedly Delicious Snack

Air fryers are great for making chips out of just about anything, from sweet and crispy apple chips to savory zucchini chips, standard potato chips, and, of course, cucumber chips. For cucumber chips, you have a couple of options. The veggie can be super thinly sliced and air-fried with a bit of oil, salt, and pepper. Or, go for more of a medallion style by cutting them a little thicker, dredging them in batter, and coating them in seasoned breadcrumbs or cornmeal. Likewise, cucumber spears can be prepared and air-fried in the same manner: Just dredge, bread, and toss them in the air fryer. Don't feel like making a batter? You can switch it out for a creamy ranch or other kind of dressing that will help the breadcrumbs stick. No matter how you choose to prepare your cucumbers, be sure to dry the pieces with a paper towel after cutting, since they're naturally moist.

For cucumber chips, you'll want to set your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let them cook for about ten minutes, flipping halfway through. Keep a close eye on the chips so that they don't burn. If you choose to cut your cucumbers into spears, they will need a little more heat. Cook them at 385 degrees Fahrenheit, and they will likely be done around the six-minute mark.