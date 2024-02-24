Air-Fried Cucumbers Are An Unexpectedly Delicious Snack
There are plenty of ways to enjoy cucumbers, from putting them in salads and sandwiches to ceviches and dips. But if you're not cooking the occasional cucumber, then you're missing out on an exciting iteration of the crunchy vegetable. Whether they're sautéed, roasted, or fried, cooked cucumbers take on a delectable texture, remaining soft in the middle while the skin holds onto a good amount of that crunch. And with just a hint of mellow sweetness, they taste delicious, too!
Even better, air frying your cucumbers can make for a quick and easy cooking process with very little mess to worry about afterward. Batter and bread cucumber spears for a delicious snack reminiscent of tavern-fried pickles (without the tangy bite), or thinly slice them into chips — either way, you're in for a treat that easily beats the typical raw slices. They'll be so tasty that you can even skip the dipping sauce if you want, though a dunk in creamy ranch or another lively sauce will up the deliciousness factor even more.
Ways to air fry cucumbers
Air fryers are great for making chips out of just about anything, from sweet and crispy apple chips to savory zucchini chips, standard potato chips, and, of course, cucumber chips. For cucumber chips, you have a couple of options. The veggie can be super thinly sliced and air-fried with a bit of oil, salt, and pepper. Or, go for more of a medallion style by cutting them a little thicker, dredging them in batter, and coating them in seasoned breadcrumbs or cornmeal. Likewise, cucumber spears can be prepared and air-fried in the same manner: Just dredge, bread, and toss them in the air fryer. Don't feel like making a batter? You can switch it out for a creamy ranch or other kind of dressing that will help the breadcrumbs stick. No matter how you choose to prepare your cucumbers, be sure to dry the pieces with a paper towel after cutting, since they're naturally moist.
For cucumber chips, you'll want to set your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let them cook for about ten minutes, flipping halfway through. Keep a close eye on the chips so that they don't burn. If you choose to cut your cucumbers into spears, they will need a little more heat. Cook them at 385 degrees Fahrenheit, and they will likely be done around the six-minute mark.
Seasoning and dipping options for air-fried cucumbers
Good old salt and pepper will work just fine for seasoning the breading for cucumber chips, but don't be afraid to turn it up a notch either. Add in a bit of dill to freshen the breading up, or use garlic and onion powder for a little kick. Of course, you can get the best of all three by using part of a packet of ranch mix as seasoning. Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper, or chili powder are all great options too. Or, take a note from raw cucumbers served with chile and lime and add a punch with some Tajín.
As for dips, there are also plenty to choose from. Ranch is a classic standby, but a cool, creamy dill sauce will work just as well. A veggie cream cheese or tangy sour cream-based dip will make a party-worthy snack out of air-fried cucumbers. Guacamole or salsa could also work well, depending on how you seasoned the cucumbers before frying. Since there are so many options, this is one treat you'll want to try again and again.