You Must Salt And Drain Cucumbers Before Adding Them To Your Salad

The cucumber: refreshing, crunchy, and mild. Whether the cucumber is at the center of the stage or a supporting actor, it's the perfect addition to any salad. The only downside to these wondrous green cylinders is that their high water content can thin other flavors in the salad. Adding high-moisture ingredients like cucumber is one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with chicken salad.

Another good way to present this problem is with a classic Polish dish, the Mizeria, which celebrates cucumbers with a beautiful dill-packed sour cream dressing. Now picture adding water to sour cream — have you got the ick? Watery sour cream is not appetizing, and it's the exact result you'll reach if you don't salt and drain your cucumbers before adding them. The Mizeria example is great because you can clearly imagine how watery cucumbers ruin the dressing. This is not always clear in other salads where the dressing is translucent, but it still happens. It's best to salt and strain your cucumbers before using them in any case!