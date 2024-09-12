Cucumber Skin Feel Waxy? Don't Panic, It's Totally Normal

Cucumbers have a lot going for them. For starters, they're rich in antioxidants and various vitamins and minerals. Then there are the scientific studies that have linked them to things like aiding in the regulation of blood sugar, keeping you hydrated, and helping to regulate your digestive system. There's also nothing that says summer like a fresh tomato and cucumber salad. And who doesn't love heading to the local farmer's market to find the inevitable yet surprising number of different cucumber varieties you might not see throughout the rest of the year?

But cucumbers can also be a little unusual. We've all picked one up and felt a waxy skin that may have left us wondering whether there's something wrong with those cukes. But don't worry, they're absolutely fine. When cucumbers grow, they produce their own wax — but that usually gets removed in processing. An edible, FDA-approved version of that wax is then added back onto the cukes, which is why it's more commonly found on commercially grown cucumbers (as opposed to what you're likely to find at the farmer's market). The wax is meant to help keep those cucumbers fresher for longer, prevent the growth of mold, and make them appealingly shiny.

It makes sense, too: Cucumbers, after all, are about 96% water. Keeping them from drying out takes something of a balancing act of preventing moisture loss while not letting them get soggy. Wax coatings do the trick.