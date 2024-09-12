Cucumber Skin Feel Waxy? Don't Panic, It's Totally Normal
Cucumbers have a lot going for them. For starters, they're rich in antioxidants and various vitamins and minerals. Then there are the scientific studies that have linked them to things like aiding in the regulation of blood sugar, keeping you hydrated, and helping to regulate your digestive system. There's also nothing that says summer like a fresh tomato and cucumber salad. And who doesn't love heading to the local farmer's market to find the inevitable yet surprising number of different cucumber varieties you might not see throughout the rest of the year?
But cucumbers can also be a little unusual. We've all picked one up and felt a waxy skin that may have left us wondering whether there's something wrong with those cukes. But don't worry, they're absolutely fine. When cucumbers grow, they produce their own wax — but that usually gets removed in processing. An edible, FDA-approved version of that wax is then added back onto the cukes, which is why it's more commonly found on commercially grown cucumbers (as opposed to what you're likely to find at the farmer's market). The wax is meant to help keep those cucumbers fresher for longer, prevent the growth of mold, and make them appealingly shiny.
It makes sense, too: Cucumbers, after all, are about 96% water. Keeping them from drying out takes something of a balancing act of preventing moisture loss while not letting them get soggy. Wax coatings do the trick.
You should always wash your cucumbers
Suppliers add a waxy coating for many of the same reasons that some cucumbers — particularly English cucumbers — come wrapped in plastic. It might seem like a waste to individually wrap cukes, but the skin of this particular variety is so thin that it's the most practical way to keep them fresh and undamaged as they make the trip from the farm to the store. Just as you'd remove that plastic before using your cukes, you'll want to wash those waxy cucumbers, too. The wax is technically edible and certified as such by the FDA, but it can potentially pick up bacteria or other microorganisms on the trip to your kitchen.
If you want to get rid of wax completely, you'll have to either peel the cucumber or give it a scrub with a brush, which takes time. Still, don't worry if you don't get it all off — it's generally tasteless and harmless.
There's one more thing to consider here, too. If you're planning on making pickles, you may want to pick up those plastic-wrapped cucumbers instead of the waxy ones. Even though you'll probably be slicing them before putting them in your pickle brine, the presence of the wax makes it much harder to get an evenly pickled slice or spear.
Properly storing your cukes will keep them fresh for around a week
Just like you shouldn't remove the plastic from your cucumbers until you're ready to use them, you shouldn't wash waxy cucumbers until you're ready to eat them. Both coatings will help keep your cukes fresh, even in your fridge — and there are a few things to consider when unpacking your groceries and putting things away.
Cucumbers do best when stored at a relatively warm 50 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit, which can present you with a bit of a challenge. We know that you should aim for a refrigerator temperature of below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and when cucumbers are kept at those kinds of temps, that's when they start to change color and even rot. That rotting process can be sped up even more by exposure to ethylene, which is the gas that's produced by some fruits and vegetables, including apples, bananas, peaches, and avocados. Keeping your cucumbers sealed helps protect them, and things can be further helped by not storing cucumbers near these other produce.
In fact, the best place for them is the top shelf: It's generally warmer and has better air circulation. Keep them in the state you bought them in, or keep them in an airtight container with a dry cloth, paper towel, or produce pad beneath them. That'll absorb any moisture that escapes and keep them from turning soggy before you use them for your favorite cucumber salad.