What's The Deal With TikTok's Popular Cucumber Salad?

TikTok foodies love discovering new culinary delights on the popular social media platform, and a recent tweak of a popular salad preparation is currently captivating the hearts and bellies of followers. A video featuring a slightly tweaked version of the original viral cucumber and pepper salad is taking the platform by storm based on the number of likes, comments, and shares the clip has garnered since being uploaded. In the spinoff video by @misstaibaby, an assortment of fresh ingredients comes together to create a flavorful and wholesome salad that's great for either a meal or a snack. It's just one of many videos featuring the viral salad recipe, most of which include some fun variations and tweaks.

The viral salad and its impressive spin-offs are notable in part because of the way they differ from a traditional cucumber salad. The base of the salad consists of Persian cucumbers, which are smaller than the standard English version, as well as mini sweet peppers. The salad also includes chili onion crunch courtesy of Trader Joe's, as well as ginger dressing for a bit of heat and zing.