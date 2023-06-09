The Key To Preventing Watery Cucumber Salad Is All In The Seeds

With agricultural roots in India, and with their presence even appearing in the Bible, cucumbers have a long and interesting history. Their popularity probably grew from their mild flavor and refreshing flesh: They're an appealing addition to sandwiches, salads, infused water, cocktails, and even face masks. The only slight drawback to using these green beauties is that their high moisture content can dilute the dish they're used in — which isn't always what you want.

Cucumbers are made of 90% water, so it's really no surprise that these green cylinders can be so drippy. If you're wondering why your cucumber salad keeps losing its zing, it's likely that your cucumbers are diluting the dressing or watering down the other flavors. To avoid this runny travesty: Remove the seeds before adding the chopped cucumber to other ingredients. As a bonus, this hack doesn't involve any salt, so you can flavor your salads and other cucumber dishes (and cocktails) however you like.