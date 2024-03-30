How To Properly Store Sliced Cucumbers

Cucumbers are a perfectly crispy and refreshing snack, and they're even more convenient to munch on if you pre-slice them and keep them in the refrigerator. Still, if you're not diligent about how you store this healthy veggie, those slices could end up bland, dry, or even moldy before you've had a chance to taste them. To prevent the early demise of your sliced cucumbers, there's definitely a right way to store them.

For starters, it's important to acknowledge the nemesis of sliced cucumbers: dry air. Cucumbers are made up of 96% water, which makes them the perfect snack to stay hydrated, but exposure to air will evaporate all of that refreshing moisture, turning your slices into puny, shriveled husks in a matter of days. To prevent this sad transformation, you should keep sliced cucumbers submerged in cold water in an airtight container.

Place this container near the front of your fridge or in the door to keep the cukes away from the coldest areas, as these fragile vegetables are also very sensitive to frigid temperatures. To keep your cucumbers fresh, change the water in the container every few days. It's best to consume these veggies within a week of storing them, as they'll gradually start to lose their crunch and signature earthy flavors over time. When you're ready to enjoy them, just fish the slices out of the water and pat them dry.