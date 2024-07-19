The Simple Rule For Choosing The Best Cucumbers At The Grocery Store

If you've been casually tossing cucumbers in your grocery cart for as long as you can remember, it's time to slow down and reconsider. Not all cucumbers are created equal. Or at least some cucumbers are harvested at peak moments, and some are not. But how do you know which cucumbers are ready to eat and which aren't? The secret is to seek out cukes that are deep, dark green all the way around with no yellow streaks or blotches.

Cucumbers are not actually picked when they're fully grown and matured, so it's not quite accurate to call them ripe. Instead, farmers pick them at the exact right point where the texture is firm, the skin is thin, and there aren't tons of big seeds inside. It's a small window of time, however, and lots of cucumbers sneak past those standards, so if you're on the hunt for ingredients for the perfect cucumber salad or sandwich, just be sure you know what to look for before you hit the farmer's market or produce section.