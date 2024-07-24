The Genius Cucumber Cutting Method That Eliminates Bitterness
Cucumbers are crunchy, have a mild flavor, and taste great in salads, sandwiches, and salsas. Making a cucumber salad is fairly straightforward, yet something so easy still has its hazards. Cucumbers can have a bitter bite if they aren't sliced up properly. Like other members of the gourd family, they contain a substance called cucurbitacin which can cause them to taste bitter. This is actually the cucumber's defense mechanism for self-preservation. The harsh taste of cucurbitacin discourages animals from eating this veggie while it is seemingly defenseless on its vine. It also is a result of a cucumber getting little water while being exposed to excessive heat.
However, that doesn't mean it has to be bitter for you. If you cut the ends off where a large concentration of this compound resides and cut the cucumber up correctly, the bitter notes will not dominate the taste of your Greek salad or your cucumber and watermelon salad. So, what is the proper order of operation? After you clean your cuke, cut both ends off prior to peeling it. This will reduce the bitter taste, but it may not get rid of it in its entirety.
What to do with a bitter cucumber
You only need to cut about a half inch off on both sides to ensure you get a mellow, sweet bite with each slice. Just make sure you do this prior to peeling your cucumber. What happens if you peel your cucumber before cutting off the ends, you ask? You are more likely to spread the cucurbitacin onto the bare fruit as you move your peeler up and down. This will create a sharp taste that will affect whatever dish you are adding your veggies to. So, make certain to start with the ends before you strip these green babies.
If, however, you get busy and forget the cucumber-cutting order of operation, don't fret. You can salt your cucumbers to give them a more rounded taste and mute the bitterness or use them in a dish that is already salty. You can also turn to a quick pickling method to transform your bitter cucumber into an edible bite. Use apple cider vinegar to impart the sweetness of apple and add a little sugar to temper the sour taste.
English cucumbers are less bitter
You might be wondering if there is a way to tell if a cucumber is predisposed to having a bitter taste. The answer is no. While those that are not misshapen are less likely to have that sharp taste, it is not a hard and fast rule. But not every cucumber produces the same level of bitterness. English cucumbers — the long, usually seedless veggie — are going to be a little sweeter than a typical garden cucumber which has a thick, waxy skin and is easy to find in the grocery store. The skin of an English cucumber is thin, and often not peeled since it runs less of a risk of making your mouth pucker.
Additionally, Persian cucumbers — the smaller ones that are sold in packages of six — generally do not have any harsh taste to them either. Lemon cucumbers also produce little to no bitterness. However, if you are a super-taster and have twice as many taste buds as most, you are more likely to experience bitterness than others.