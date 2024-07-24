The Genius Cucumber Cutting Method That Eliminates Bitterness

Cucumbers are crunchy, have a mild flavor, and taste great in salads, sandwiches, and salsas. Making a cucumber salad is fairly straightforward, yet something so easy still has its hazards. Cucumbers can have a bitter bite if they aren't sliced up properly. Like other members of the gourd family, they contain a substance called cucurbitacin which can cause them to taste bitter. This is actually the cucumber's defense mechanism for self-preservation. The harsh taste of cucurbitacin discourages animals from eating this veggie while it is seemingly defenseless on its vine. It also is a result of a cucumber getting little water while being exposed to excessive heat.

However, that doesn't mean it has to be bitter for you. If you cut the ends off where a large concentration of this compound resides and cut the cucumber up correctly, the bitter notes will not dominate the taste of your Greek salad or your cucumber and watermelon salad. So, what is the proper order of operation? After you clean your cuke, cut both ends off prior to peeling it. This will reduce the bitter taste, but it may not get rid of it in its entirety.