The Simple Hack To Bring Weary Cucumbers Back To Life

Most of us have the best intentions when purchasing fresh produce. We aim to meal prep salads on Sunday to eat all week – full of fresh romaine, cherry tomatoes, and raw cucumbers. Yet often, reality sets in that we're more pressed for time than we realized. When the next Sunday rolls around and you remember you never used those (once fresh) cucumbers from last week, what's the solution? If you have a cucumber or two teetering on the edge between saving or throwing in the compost or wastebasket, you may want to try reviving those valuable green veggies before completely giving up.

Cucumbers actually have quite a long shelf life when kept intact. Whole cucumbers can last up to two weeks in the right environment, while sliced cucumbers only last a few days. If your older whole cucumbers are a little more bendable and soft than you'd like (and you can't remember exactly when you bought them) try cutting these not-so-crisp veggies into spears and submerging them in water. Doing so may actually restore their usual crunchy texture.