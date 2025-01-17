13 Forgotten 1990s Fast Food Items That Need To Make A Comeback

Pizza crust made of french fries. Burgers named after (bench-warming) basketball players. Mexican-inspired sloppy joes! The 1990s were a wild time for fast food experimentation, and we think some of those experiments ended too soon. Partially because some of these mouthwatering menu luxuries were perfect the way they were, and partially because some of these simply need a second attempt. The point of experimentation isn't to get things right on the first try, after all. No, the culinary adventurer must tinker and test, with us hungry customers as eager judges.

Or, fast food restaurants, hear us in financial terms: If recent menu item revival events — like Taco Bell and Pizza Hut bringing back select items in the 2020s — are any indication, there's money to be made and bellies to be filled with these nostalgic foods. We trawled Reddit, YouTube, and the cobwebby recesses of our own minds to come up with some of the most missed fast food items from the '90s we'd like to see back.