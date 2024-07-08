Never Experience Soggy Takeout Fries Again With This Tip

Few meals satisfy more than a hot, fresh burger and crisp, salty french fries from your favorite fast food joint. Likewise, few moments are more disappointing than arriving home and finding soggy fries and a damp burger. There's not much you can do about the burger, unless you order it with no sauces or the restaurant toasts the bun to avoid the burger getting soggy. But the fries? Those you can save.

Turns out, you only need to buck traditional wisdom and leave the bag open instead of keeping it closed. This is because the steam from hot food gets trapped inside a closed bag. With nowhere else to go, and with fries typically kept in open containers, the easiest way for steam to dissipate is to be absorbed by the fries. Leaving the bag open also lets you snack on a few before you get home. This does mean your food will cool slightly faster, but hopefully you'll be happily chowing down before it starts to matter.