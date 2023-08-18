What Is A Torta And How Do You Eat One?

Tortas have become increasingly popular north of the border in recent years. There's a very good chance you've seen them offered on the menu of a Mexican restaurant. And there's a similar chance that you've understood it to be a specific kind of sandwich, long popular in Mexico.

That name can, at least for those of us with minimal exposure to Spanish, be confusing. In Spanish, Italian, and other languages "torta" literally translates to "cake." What's more, there are other dishes that use the name in other countries, such as the Italian torta di ricotta e polenta, that are just that: cakes, commonly eaten for dessert.

In other contexts, however, the word has taken on other meanings. In Spain, it may refer to specific kinds of flatbread. In the Mexican context, however, the word has come to mean a particular sandwich. Most likely, when you order one in a Mexican restaurant, that is what the server will think to bring you. Likewise, the way you eat one is like any other sandwich (though there are is at least one exception).

With that in mind, you won't just be brought a few slices of luncheon meat slapped between slices of regular white bread with mayonnaise and tomato. The Mexican torta has a specific history. Traditionally, it also has specific breads and other ingredients associated with it, though restaurants and eateries are always finding new and unique fillings to add to their recipes.