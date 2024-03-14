Why Taco Bell's Sloppy Joe-Inspired Bell Beefer Burger Fell Apart

Say what you will about Taco Bell, but it might know its audience better than any other major food chain. It's a company that makes no pretense about being anything other than a fun place to satisfy cravings at 3 a.m. (it had an entire ad campaign based around the idea of a meal eaten in the middle of the night). But this wasn't always the case; Taco Bell has made some curiously odd missteps in the past. Sometimes, this has to do with branding (the "yo quiero Taco Bell" campaign does not look good in hindsight), but sometimes, it has to do with the products themselves.

Enter the Bell Beefer. A mishmash of ground beef, onions, lettuce, and mild taco sauce on a hamburger bun (with the option to upgrade to a version involving tomatoes and sour cream), the Bell Beefer was a lot more like a sloppy joe than an actual hamburger. Though less remembered now, it was on the Taco Bell menu for decades before its fall from grace.

So what happened? Honestly, we're not entirely sure; there isn't much evidence as to why the Bell Beefer was eventually removed from Taco Bell menus. The strongest theory is the most obvious: It just wasn't selling well enough. Even that, though, is largely conjecture.