13 Of The Best Types Of Bread For Breakfast Sandwiches

In my nearly 18 years as a professional chef, and owner of a bed and breakfast and a fine dining restaurant, I have learned a thing or two about the science of crafting the perfect breakfast. One such breakfast that made a regular appearance on my menu was the breakfast sandwich. Though the breakfast sandwich comes from humble origins, it has recently experienced a renaissance. Chefs like me have taken the rustic idea of a quick, affordable, on-the-go breakfast and elevated it into a gourmet delight.

Your choice of bread is one crucial factor in creating a delectable breakfast sandwich. Though you can technically use most bread types, some are more well-suited to this task than others. If you have ever eaten a juicy burger, you may have experienced a bun that disintegrated as you bit into it, spilling the insides all over your favorite white top. If this has happened to you, you will understand the importance of bread selection in the breakfast sandwich.

The perfect breakfast sandwich must be made from bread that can withstand hearty ingredients without falling apart. It must also be relatively easy to bite into. Its flavor should even complement the fillings without overwhelming them or contradicting them. Read on for all the details on the best types of bread for your breakfast sandwich and how they made the cut, in my professional estimation.