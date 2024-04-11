13 McDonald's Menu Items From The 1990s You Probably Forgot About

McDonald's has a knack for discontinuing its menu items when people least expect it. The fast food giant seems to take away its offerings almost as quickly as it puts them in its stores, with some decisions, like the discontinuation of the Big N' Tasty Burger, still a source of pain for folks years later. These menu revisions are made all the more stressful by the fact that we often don't have a sense of why they've taken them away. While some can be attributed to bad cost-effectiveness, poor marketing, or a simple bad idea, some firm favorites have been snatched away without any clear reason.

Almost no period in McDonald's history saw as many discontinuations as the 1990s. The decade that saw the Internet come into its own and the Cold War ending was no stranger to change, and that was embodied in everyone's favorite fast food joint, with its menu items seeming to change almost every month. So if you couldn't keep up with its ever-revolving menu during that period, we're here to take you on a trip down memory lane, to revisit some '90s menu items that are lost forever (and some that we honestly wish they'd bring back).