Little Caesars Is Giving In To Demands For The Return Of Its Popular Pretzel Crust

Just as the Romans pioneered aqueducts and roads, Little Caesars has pioneered its take on fast-food pizza. Whether it's the classic Hot-N-Ready pizza or a pizza that's half pepperoni pizza and half cheese sticks, Little Caesars came, saw, and conquered the pizza industry. But perhaps one of the most well-known innovations of Little Caesars isn't the pizza itself, but a very popular — and very limited — type of crust.

First introduced in 2014, Little Caesars' pretzel crust pizza has managed to earn a spot in the hearts of Little Caesars fans across the country. A March 27 press release describes the pizza as a "large, buttery-flavored soft pretzel crust pizza with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella and Muenster cheeses, and pepperoni." The pizza has made sporadic appearances throughout the years, usually remaining on the menu for only a few weeks at a time, with each subsequent return only adding to the number of fans who demand that the chain make the pretzel-ized pizza a permanent menu option. So great is the demand for the soft pretzel crust that a Change.org petition was made to demand that the great pizza emperor known as Little Caesar returns the crust from its salty slumber.

Little Caesars has listened to its fans and is bringing back the pretzel crust pizza — for now, at least.