Little Caesars Is Giving In To Demands For The Return Of Its Popular Pretzel Crust
Just as the Romans pioneered aqueducts and roads, Little Caesars has pioneered its take on fast-food pizza. Whether it's the classic Hot-N-Ready pizza or a pizza that's half pepperoni pizza and half cheese sticks, Little Caesars came, saw, and conquered the pizza industry. But perhaps one of the most well-known innovations of Little Caesars isn't the pizza itself, but a very popular — and very limited — type of crust.
First introduced in 2014, Little Caesars' pretzel crust pizza has managed to earn a spot in the hearts of Little Caesars fans across the country. A March 27 press release describes the pizza as a "large, buttery-flavored soft pretzel crust pizza with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella and Muenster cheeses, and pepperoni." The pizza has made sporadic appearances throughout the years, usually remaining on the menu for only a few weeks at a time, with each subsequent return only adding to the number of fans who demand that the chain make the pretzel-ized pizza a permanent menu option. So great is the demand for the soft pretzel crust that a Change.org petition was made to demand that the great pizza emperor known as Little Caesar returns the crust from its salty slumber.
Little Caesars has listened to its fans and is bringing back the pretzel crust pizza — for now, at least.
Fans can get pretzel crust pizza starting March 27
On March 22, Little Caesars uploaded a video to its Twitter, announcing that it was bringing back "the crust the world craves," dropping increasingly unsubtle hints that it was talking about the pretzel crust pizza. That's why it came as a shock to many people that the crust the chain was bringing back was not the pretzel crust, but instead the "Corncob Crust" pizza, which has a crust made up of mini corncobs and a two-liter bottle of butter.
Not many people were thrilled by the announcement. And on March 27, Little Caesars posted another video that "apologized" for the "Corncob Crust" pizza. In this video, the chain announced that the pretzel crust pizza would be making its return to menus. According to the press release, the pizza's return date is March 27. Many fans of the pizza rejoiced at the announcement and took to social media to celebrate its return.
"Ahhhh!! I've been waiting for this pizza for years," exclaimed one Instagram user. "Excited for the return of the pretzel crust! Wish they would keep it permanently," wrote another commenter. While many are excited to see the return of the pretzel crust pizza, fans may want to keep in mind that this isn't a permanent stay.