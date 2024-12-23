14 Mistakes You Should Never Make When Ordering Steak

Most of us have been in a dining situation where we don't have as much time as we'd like. Maybe you have theater or movie tickets, or have to catch a flight, or you're contending with kids who just want to get home. Whatever the reason, this often results in us asking our servers to bring out our food as quickly as possible.

Well, not only is this a pretty annoying thing to ask in the first place — the food takes as long as it takes, people, and you're no more important than any other customer in the restaurant — but when ordering steak it's especially irritating. Steak is a menu item that may cook quickly in the pan, but a fair amount of time is needed around that cooking time to get it just right. It's not the kind of food that can be rushed, and trying to do so will just ruin it.

Plus, it's important to remember that it's not just the cooking of steak that shouldn't be rushed: It's the eating of it too. Steak is a meal that should be savored, not gulped down at warp speed. By eating it too quickly, you disrespect the sheer work that went into preparing it for you. On top of this, given that it's one of the priciest things you can order, why not make the time to enjoy it?