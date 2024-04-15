What's The Perfect Wine For Your Steak? An Expert Weighs In
As far as classic food and drink pairings are concerned, steak and red wine share equal billing with tacos and cerveza, oysters and Champagne, and chocolate chip cookies and milk. No one knows this better than Sean Thompson, the Executive Chef of Porter House, whose Central Park locale and upscale tavern-esque atmosphere provide an ideal setting for tucking into the indulgent duo. No wonder the restaurant made it onto our 2023 list of the best steakhouses in NYC.
When it comes to nailing the pairing at home, Thompson doesn't abide by one hard and fast rule. "The answer to this question could go in many different directions, given the aging and cut of the beef," he told Daily Meal in an exclusive interview. As a general rule of thumb, however, he considers Cabernet Sauvignon "a good, safe bet" with any cut. Here's why the structured vino plays so well with red meat.
Bold on bold
Red wine and red meat are exceptions to the gastronomic maxim that two bold flavors cancel each other out. Chef Sean Thompson shared with Daily Meal that when it comes to steak, "at the end of the day, you want something full-bodied with flavor." Indeed, a juicy bite of steak can mellow the bitterness of full-bodied reds, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Pinot Noir, and other dry wines. That bitterness comes from tannins, astringent compounds that bind to the proteins in saliva and cause the mouth to feel dry. Likewise, tannic wines can temper the richness of beef, making for an overall well-rounded dining experience.
To taste this symbiotic relationship in action, however, it's essential to properly season your steak. Contrary to the popular myth that the fattiness of steak is responsible for mellowing tannins, it's actually the salt that suppresses bitterness. Furthermore, if you've ever uncorked a good red and wondered why it didn't taste great with your steak, chances are you undersalted your meat. The pantry staple is the key to getting the most flavor out of your steak, whether or not you're pairing it with wine. But if you are, take Chef Thompson's advice and pair your perfectly salted steak with foolproof Cabernet Sauvignon.