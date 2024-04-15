What's The Perfect Wine For Your Steak? An Expert Weighs In

Red wine and red meat are exceptions to the gastronomic maxim that two bold flavors cancel each other out. Chef Sean Thompson shared with Daily Meal that when it comes to steak, "at the end of the day, you want something full-bodied with flavor." Indeed, a juicy bite of steak can mellow the bitterness of full-bodied reds, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Pinot Noir, and other dry wines. That bitterness comes from tannins, astringent compounds that bind to the proteins in saliva and cause the mouth to feel dry. Likewise, tannic wines can temper the richness of beef, making for an overall well-rounded dining experience.

To taste this symbiotic relationship in action, however, it's essential to properly season your steak. Contrary to the popular myth that the fattiness of steak is responsible for mellowing tannins, it's actually the salt that suppresses bitterness. Furthermore, if you've ever uncorked a good red and wondered why it didn't taste great with your steak, chances are you undersalted your meat. The pantry staple is the key to getting the most flavor out of your steak, whether or not you're pairing it with wine. But if you are, take Chef Thompson's advice and pair your perfectly salted steak with foolproof Cabernet Sauvignon.