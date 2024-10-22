The Ultimate Ranking Of Steakhouse Mac And Cheese
One of my favorite birthday treats is a nice steak dinner, and since I'm pushing 40, I've tried a LOT of steakhouses. From fancy to fast food, from chain to local haunts, I know my stuff when it comes to a high-quality cut. But steak isn't the only food item stealing the show at some of these hot spots. One of my favorite parts of a steakhouse dinner is deciding which sides will accompany my main. And let me tell you what –- I almost always get the mac and cheese, especially if I try a new restaurant. This aspect of my foodie prowess led to an ultimate ranking of steakhouse mac and cheese.
I scrolled through my experiences to see which steakhouse truly has the best mac and cheese option. Cheddar, fontina, bacon, and even lobster –- some of these chefs really know how to dress up their pasta, but not all of them have the best flavors in the end. Let's take a look at the top chain steakhouses to see which popular option has the best mac and cheese side.
10. Texas Roadhouse's Steakhouse Mac & Cheese
While Texas Roadhouse's mac and cheese placed last on my list, I just want to say, I didn't hate it. For another Daily Meal article, I was tasked with ranking the best dishes at the restaurant. I ended up grabbing the mac and cheese as an extra side and truly enjoyed it.
This one was so simple, with elbow noodles and a light and creamy cheese sauce. It was pretty good overall. It ended up being one of my favorite sides that day, but upon reflection, was it stellar? No, it was just a nice addition to a very sodium-heavy day.
When compared to the rest of the lineup, this mac and cheese was a dud. The cheese sauce had no discerning taste, and that fact begs the question –- what kind of cheese was actually on there? You have the option to load it with cheddar and bacon, too, but that pulls away from the essence of a solid mac and cheese dish. If you're eating at the Roadhouse, definitely give this one a try, but I wouldn't seek out this side in my search for a stellar steak dinner.
9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar's Chipotle Cheddar Mac & Cheese
I have to say, Fleming's had the most original and unique mac and cheese on the steakhouse block. The brand's Chipotle Cheddar Mac & Cheese featured my favorite pasta type – cavatappi — which in my opinion is the best mac and cheese option. You'll also find a blend of cheddar and a chipotle kick. On paper, this really is a stellar dish. However, when it came to my ranking, this one didn't make the cut.
Fleming's mac and cheese was too much. I liked the tang and heat here, but the sauce was too thick. I missed the traditional feel of a solid mac and cheese. Yes, I like when chef's veer from the classics, but this one just didn't do it for me.
I know a lot of people like this mac and cheese side from Fleming's, which put it a little higher up on the list, but when it comes to steak and sides, I want traditional and complementary. The chipotle didn't mix well with a lot of the steak toppings and sides, plus all the other goodies you can get at a classic steakhouse. Bottom line: The vibes are off for me.
8. Morton's Steakhouse's Lobster Macaroni & Cheese
I have a love/hate relationship with Morton's. We used to have this rad basement location on Boylston Street in Boston, and I swear, it was the best location on the planet — food and atmosphere. But when it closed, that vibe and quality went with it. I've tried some of the newer locations, and personally, I don't think the brand is cutting it anymore.
With that said, I did enjoy its lobster mac and cheese. However, I only had it a few times. While this one was absolutely delicious, it's way too decadent when it comes to a steakhouse side. One or two bites was all I could handle, especially, as I tried to enjoy my rich and juicy steak, too. I will say, this one was filled to the brim with cheese, and the lobster pieces were notable.
Delicious as it may be, and probably deserving a higher spot on the ranking, it just didn't work well if you're planning on eating anything else. I also think the quality of Morton's in general has gone downhill over the years, leaving this one in the mac and cheese dust.
7. Outback Steakhouse's Steakhouse Mac & Cheese
Outback is a well-known chain steakhouse, touting its "No rules, Just right." tagline. While it doesn't necessarily offer a gourmet experience, the food is reliable and pretty tasty for the price. It also offers a solid mac and cheese — skillet-style — with cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with herbs and a light breadcrumb coating.
I was surprised at Outback's attempt at mac and cheese. As a cheaper chain, I wasn't expecting much, but I ended up here on a road trip, and I was not disappointed. The mac and cheese had a lot of flavor, and I'm not the only person who thinks so. A crispy top with a cheesy bottom was a great compliment to my steak. Why is it at No. 7? The flavors just aren't as bold and balanced as the rest of the list. The texture was better than the flavor profile.
6. Ruth's Chris Steak House's Mac & Cheese
While Ruth's Chris is not one of my favorite steakhouses, it does have a pretty solid mac and cheese side option. Featuring my favorite mac and cheese pasta type, cavatappi, this one was going to get a higher ranking. The white cheddar sauce is flavorful without being too thick or overpowering, and the light bread crumbs and herbs added a nice touch. The chain's menu also offered a lobster mac and cheese, too! You can dress this one up or down depending on your mood and appetite.
However, I just think Ruth's Chris' food is overrated and overpriced. While this was an excellent dish, when you look at your setting for a steak dinner, I wouldn't go here simply for the mac and cheese. Many do frequent this chain and love both mac and cheese versions, but in my opinion, there are better options out there for less.
5. Longhorn Steakhouse's Steakhouse Mac & Cheese
I feel like Longhorn Steakhouse gets a bad rep as a chain and budget-friendly option compared to some of the bigger, expensive steakhouses, but I truly think this is an underrated pick. I really enjoyed eating this mac and cheese, and I know it has a fan base, but like Morton's there was just too much going on with this one.
What I will say is that there were a lot of flavors, more than any other dish under this ranking. It was creamy with a mix of cheeses, dreamy with that cavatappi pasta, and had a nice finish with the toasted topping. Overall, it was a great side.
What pushed it further down the list was the sodium content. While I liked the smaller portion size, which was way more manageable compared to some of the other shareable options, this one was a sodium bomb. Mix that salt with the other array of sodium-filled dishes, and I wasn't feeling great after dinner. This one is marked good but definitely not great. However, Longhorn's has great signature steaks you should definitely try.
4. The Palm Restaurant's Crispy Pancetta Provolone Mac N' Cheese
Out of all the steakhouses I've tried, it took me a while to get to The Palm. With under 20 locations across the US, I should have sought out this smaller chain option sooner.
The Palm's mac and cheese was another one that stands out from the rest. Featuring a fun campanelle pasta, this one offered up provolone cheese instead of its cheddar competition, and crispy pancetta as a nice addition. Did the taste live up?
Yes, it was good, but this one didn't have enough sauce for me. I did like the switch-up with the provolone, making it a lighter eat compared to the rest. And while the pancetta added depth and flavor complexity here, there were other options I simply enjoyed more. This one was a good compliment to a steak dinner, but it wasn't the best. There was a lot of salt on the table when added to a steak dinner with that pancetta, but the cheese didn't weigh me down like some of the others. Take a few bites and leave the rest.
3. The Capital Grille's Lobster Mac & Cheese
Another seared and sumptuous skillet option, coming in at No. 4 is The Capital Grille's famed Lobster Mac & Cheese. This one also offered up a campanelle pasta base with a delectable cheese sauce and chunks of breadcrumbs on top.
While campanelle is not necessarily my favorite noodle choice, I did like the switch-up. There were some pieces and edges that were too crispy, but compared to The Palm, the sauce was great!
However, this one was really heavy — too heavy to have with a steak. One bite was enough, but I can see why it's a fan favorite, especially with those big pieces of lobster resting on top and embedded throughout. While a delicious meal and worth the price for the seafood, I want a more balanced approach to my steak house mac and cheese. But if I'm forgoing the steak for another Capital classic, I'll get this dish every time.
2. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse's Lobster Macaroni & Cheese
From steak to seafood, I've never had a bad meal at Del Frisco's, and it's one of my go-to spots when I'm looking for a nice night out. While it offers thick and chunky elbows instead of my favorite pasta type, I have to say, this one deserves a top 2 placement.
Del Frisco's mac and cheese is near perfection without being too heavy. It features a mix of fontina and parmesan cheese, along with the addition of lobster meat. Nestled in a small metal skillet, there aren't any flaws to report.
Personally, do I want lobster with my steak? No, but I know a lot of other people do. It's the only reason it didn't get my top spot. When it comes to a sold mac and cheese every time and the addition of some fancy seafood, this is the one to pick — hands down.
1. Smith and Wollensky's Truffled Mac & Cheese
In my book, nothing beats Smith and Wollensky's Truffled Mac & Cheese, and it might be the reason it's my favorite chain steakhouse on the block. This mac and cheese side was delicious without being too much next to a steak. Yes, it was creamy and rich, and baked in a cast iron skillet, and the truffle was just right without overpowering the dish. The cheese sauce was light, too, and it accompanied the breadcrumb top perfectly –- it had a nice balance of flavors and textures that are perfectly enjoyed with or without a steak meal.
From prep to flavors, I have nothing bad to say about this restaurant chain nor its mac and cheese. As someone who's visited multiple times over the past decade, I highly recommend you give this one a try! A lighter option still bursting with a tone of flavor, I can't say enough good things. Enjoy a delicious hand-cut steak and this killer side!
How we ranked the best steakhouse mac and cheese
As someone who frequents her fair share of steakhouses, I took all of my knowledge from my travels over the last 20 years and put it into this article. I've tried so many local and chain steakhouses, and I almost always get the mac and cheese as a shareable side. While I did some research regarding fan favorites, which did in fact help with some tie breakers, this one was all me and my love of mac and cheese.