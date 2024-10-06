What You Need To Know Before Ordering Your Cut At A Steakhouse

If you've got a special event to celebrate, or some important clients to impress, you're never going to go wrong by choosing a classic steakhouse. While it's not so hard to cook a good steak at home, at a steakhouse you'll get all the pomp and circumstance of table side service, a sommelier to help choose the perfect bottle of wine, and of course there are the famous steakhouse sides. For the uninitiated, however, we know that a steakhouse menu can be a little intimidating, so Daily Meal asked Executive Chef Daniel Ontiveros of Carversteak in Las Vegas what you need to know before ordering a cut of beef. The most important difference between the long list of steaks, he said, is the aging.

"For someone who has not been to a steakhouse, they should know the basic difference between dry aged (storing beef in a controlled environment for weeks or months to improve its flavor and texture), wet aged (vacuum-sealed and aged in the refrigerator to tenderize the meat and enhance its flavor) and non-aged," says Ontiveros. Non-aged steak is fresh meat cooked shortly after it has been cut and cleaned. Not only will these categories determine the price (dry aged is most expensive, and non-aged is the least), but they also have a major impact on the flavor.