The Condiment Red Flag To Watch Out For At Any Steakhouse

Dining at a steakhouse should be a luxurious experience. After all, if you are paying premium prices for cuts of ribeye, filet mignon, and New York strip, your meal should be juicy and succulent with each successive bite. So, if your server brings you a steak smothered in steak sauce or even offers you a bottle of this condiment upon serving you, this is a red flag that the steak could either be an inferior cut or prepared in a subpar manner.

You might also want to avoid ordering the dish at a steakhouse if this has happened during one of your dining out experiences. And unfortunately, getting a steak that is not worth its price tag happens more often than not. Spoiler alert: Not every steakhouse serves beef graded prime by the Agriculture Department. Per the Washington Post, only 2% of meat sold in the food service industry can boast that they serve prime-graded beef, which could be why steak sauce is more popular than it should be at certain steakhouses.