The Expert-Recommended Side Dish To Pair With Steak

If you're a meat lover, you know that a lot of thought goes into choosing the right cut of steak. From tender filet mignon to dinosaur-sized cowboy rib cuts, there's a different steak for every occasion, like prime rib on Christmas or New York strips for the Fourth of July. Sometimes, however, it feels like side dishes are an afterthought, and there's nothing worse than a well-made steak sitting next to some disappointing sides (except for a steak that's cooked improperly). According to Sean Thompson, executive chef at the Porter House Bar And Grill in New York City, you don't have to overthink things; just lean into the classics. His perfect steak side? Good old spuds.

"Very difficult question to answer. But to be honest, it always goes back to potatoes," Thompson said when he was recently quizzed by the Daily Meal on what he believes to be the perfect side dish for steak and why. For him, it's not so much about the preparation as the presence of the potatoes themselves and any form of the tubers will do.