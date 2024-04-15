The Expert-Recommended Side Dish To Pair With Steak
If you're a meat lover, you know that a lot of thought goes into choosing the right cut of steak. From tender filet mignon to dinosaur-sized cowboy rib cuts, there's a different steak for every occasion, like prime rib on Christmas or New York strips for the Fourth of July. Sometimes, however, it feels like side dishes are an afterthought, and there's nothing worse than a well-made steak sitting next to some disappointing sides (except for a steak that's cooked improperly). According to Sean Thompson, executive chef at the Porter House Bar And Grill in New York City, you don't have to overthink things; just lean into the classics. His perfect steak side? Good old spuds.
"Very difficult question to answer. But to be honest, it always goes back to potatoes," Thompson said when he was recently quizzed by the Daily Meal on what he believes to be the perfect side dish for steak and why. For him, it's not so much about the preparation as the presence of the potatoes themselves and any form of the tubers will do.
All potatoes are fair game
"Yukon gold mash, Lyonnaise potatoes, and you can't forget french fries" are all solid choices in steak sides, according to Sean Thompson. And you can definitely take his word for it as his Columbus Circle restaurant, which sits in the swanky Time Warner Center, has been consistently rated as one of the best steakhouses in the city by the prestigious Michelin Guide. Also, Thompson loves spuds with steak so much that they've got their own section on the "sides" page of the restaurant's dinner menu, which boasts six choices, including black truffled mashed, crispy hash browns, baked potato with sour cream and chives, and of course some classic fries. "Where would we be without them?" he said.
Steak night is usually a splurge, especially if you're springing for something like the USDA Prime Dry Aged Porterhouse at Thompson's restaurant (they're $180 each), but always remember that you don't have to go overboard on the budget with the sides. Pretty much any potato dish will work, even something inexpensive like a simple baked russet with butter. Whether you're grilling steaks at home for a dinner party or going out, a plate of potatoes will always be a perfect pairing. Just remember never to douse your steak with A-1 until you take a taste.