The One Word You Should Never Utter When Ordering A Steak
The world of beef is awash in gatekeeping philosophies, from beans in chili to how well done (or not) you should cook steak. You're welcome to your own opinion on all of that. But there's still one word that should never leave your mouth when you're ordering a steak, not because of time-honored beef dogma, but because it can legitimately cause problems for no good reason. And that's the word "plus," as in "medium-plus" to indicate you want it cooked just over medium or between medium and medium-well.
And I get it. That would be my exact order if I hadn't seen it from both the customer's and the restaurant's sides. The steak doneness temperature guide for every preference exists for a reason. Those aren't natural states of beef. It's a shorthand to help a busy kitchen cope with everyone's preferences. Ordering your steak "plus" is ambiguous (how plus is plus?). And it's not remotely practical when you have 10 or more entrées on the grill and the difference between medium and medium-plus is literally seconds per side.
And it doesn't end there. In addition to it being incredibly difficult to keep track of which 20-ounce ribeye is which, once it's done, it may have to sit and wait for the rest of the table's food to get done, continuing to cook. As such, it's usually wiser to choose the predefined steak temperature you consider the lesser of two evils — one you'd be OK eating if it's slightly over or under.
Better alternatives for perfect steak
By now, you probably realize you're only going to get perfect steak maybe 15% of the time, regardless of how specific you are when you order unless you're at a really high-end steakhouse (and maybe not even then). But that doesn't mean you can't have perfect steak.
As they say, you get what you pay for. There are different types of restaurants that serve steak. At a real, bona fide steakhouse like the infamous Cattleman's, you're paying top dollar for the best around. With the kind of prices and bragging rights the establishment leans on, order it how you want it and expect it to be done right. But Texas Roadhouse is a chain. And while they focus on steak and are very consistent, they still have to balance that with high-volume service like you see at non-steak chains. So you need to order with more grace. And at places like Chili's or Cheddar's, high-volume chains that don't even focus on steak, maybe order the chicken.
Another option is to learn to cook your perfect steakhouse-style steak at home. There are so many options to get the doneness, texture, and flavor you want. You can cook it on the stovetop or grill, put it in the oven, sous vide it, or opt for a reverse sear. Serve it plain, with compound butter, or slathered in steak sauce. There's no one to judge you and no one to please but yourself.