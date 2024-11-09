The One Word You Should Never Utter When Ordering A Steak

The world of beef is awash in gatekeeping philosophies, from beans in chili to how well done (or not) you should cook steak. You're welcome to your own opinion on all of that. But there's still one word that should never leave your mouth when you're ordering a steak, not because of time-honored beef dogma, but because it can legitimately cause problems for no good reason. And that's the word "plus," as in "medium-plus" to indicate you want it cooked just over medium or between medium and medium-well.

And I get it. That would be my exact order if I hadn't seen it from both the customer's and the restaurant's sides. The steak doneness temperature guide for every preference exists for a reason. Those aren't natural states of beef. It's a shorthand to help a busy kitchen cope with everyone's preferences. Ordering your steak "plus" is ambiguous (how plus is plus?). And it's not remotely practical when you have 10 or more entrées on the grill and the difference between medium and medium-plus is literally seconds per side.

And it doesn't end there. In addition to it being incredibly difficult to keep track of which 20-ounce ribeye is which, once it's done, it may have to sit and wait for the rest of the table's food to get done, continuing to cook. As such, it's usually wiser to choose the predefined steak temperature you consider the lesser of two evils — one you'd be OK eating if it's slightly over or under.