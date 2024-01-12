11 Cuts Of Steak That Always Taste Better At A Restaurant

Steak is one of those foods that screams special occasion to a carnivore. The savory aroma, luscious texture, and umami-rich taste can make your mouth water just thinking about it. Nowadays, preparing a dynamite steak at home isn't as complex as it used to be. Between high-end cooktops, expensive cookware, and access to the finest cuts of meat money can buy, even a home cook can create the juiciest steak out there. That said, some steaks still taste better when ordered at a restaurant.

Restaurants have a few advantages that even the most well-equipped and experienced home cooks cannot compete with. Commercial equipment is designed to produce high-quality results with even the most fickle cuts of meat. From high-end grills to pressure cookers to sousvide units, chefs can transform tough cuts faster and easier than lay people at home. And let's be honest, chefs at a restaurant often have the specialty training and experience necessary to coax the maximum flavor and texture out of virtually any food or beverage.

As a chef, there are a few cuts that I recommend you order when dining out, due to their probabilities for success when prepared in professional kitchens. These may not always be the most expensive cuts, but they end up getting the attention they need to elevate them to their highest potential. Read on to discover which cuts of steak always taste better at restaurants and why.