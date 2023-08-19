How To Tell If You're Eating A Cheap Vs. An Expensive Steak

The popularity of steak and steakhouses in our modern world might lead you to believe that steak is a modern food, but it's actually been around since at least the mid-15th century when the words "steik," "stickna," and "steikja" were used to describe thick cuts of meat. It's likely that even before that time the food was being eaten — if called by a different name. Still, for a food that's been around for so long, steak is a favorite among people who eat meat.

Despite steak's longevity and preferred status over other types of meat, the average person doesn't really understand what constitutes a cheap versus an expensive steak, other than the price they see at the butcher, grocery store, or on a restaurant menu. Whether it's a particular cut of steak, a particular type of cow, the aging process, the USDA rating, or something altogether different, we're here to break down how to tell whether the steak you're eating is a cheap or expensive one, based on more than just the price you've been given.