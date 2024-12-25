Why Restaurant Meatballs Taste Better Than Homemade

Whether you eat them with spaghetti, as an appetizer, or to stave off hunger pangs while shopping at IKEA, few foods are as comforting as lip-smacking, juicy meatballs. While these meaty orbs may seem like a relatively easy recipe to execute, they can sometimes be persnickety to get just right. From being flavorless or dry to having the consistency of a hockey puck, there are a number of things that can go wrong.

That's why so many people turn to professionals to satisfy their meatball cravings. Indeed, though you can make homemade meatballs using some tried-and-true hacks, they often taste much better when eaten at a restaurant. There are a number of reasons for this, ranging from the quality of meat used to the creativity and know-how of skilled chefs.

As a chef with nearly 18 years of professional experience, I would not be exaggerating by saying I've made thousands of meatballs in my career. In this case, practice, and some basic culinary knowledge, can make perfect. If you have ever wondered what the "je ne sais quoi" is that makes them so dynamite, I'm here to illuminate the mysteries of restaurant-created meatballs for you.