The Genius Tip That Makes Rolling Meatballs So Much Easier

Meatballs are a comfort food that can be used in many ways: in a tasty meatball parm, in a sweet and sour appetizer, or as the better half of spaghetti and meatballs. While frozen meatballs are fine to use if you're in a rush, there is nothing like making the homemade version of this Italian-style treat.

But when it comes to rolling the meatballs, it's easy for the ground beef to stick to your hands, making for a messy experience. The next time you're rolling out your own meatballs, try greasing your hands with a little oil – it's a game changer. A cooking spray would even work, too.

Don't worry about the oil getting onto the meatballs. If anything, it will help make them more nonstick as they cook in the oven. Plus, using just a thin layer of oil does wonders, so it's easy to wash right off your hands when you're ready to put those meatballs in the oven.