Switch Up Your Mornings And Give Breakfast Meatballs A Shot

Who doesn't appreciate a creative and tasty way to consume more protein at breakfast? While the weekends may prove beneficial since they give you ample time to make scrambled eggs more egg-citing, finding a protein-rich alternative that doesn't come in a packaged shake or granola bar can be challenging amidst the Monday through Friday hustle. For a tasty and convenient way to add more nutrition and variety to your morning meal, you may want to adjust a classic dinnertime staple to accommodate a well-rounded breakfast plate's sweet and savory flavors.

While most home chefs are familiar with classic Italian meatballs drenched in a rich tomato sauce and served atop a steaming bed of spaghetti, there is another way to serve up these tasty orbs that align more with the day's first and most important meal. Traditional meatballs are often composed of ground beef, milk, bread crumbs, eggs, and various spices. With the right blend of ingredients, your nightly meatballs can become a delicious breakfast snack armed and ready to fuel your next long work day. The best part about breakfast meatballs is that they can be prepared in advance so that you can enjoy them all week long. Before we reveal various meal accompaniments that pair well with a plate of morning meatballs, how exactly do you adjust your traditional meatball recipe to make them an award-winning breakfast food?