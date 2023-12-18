Switch Up Your Mornings And Give Breakfast Meatballs A Shot
Who doesn't appreciate a creative and tasty way to consume more protein at breakfast? While the weekends may prove beneficial since they give you ample time to make scrambled eggs more egg-citing, finding a protein-rich alternative that doesn't come in a packaged shake or granola bar can be challenging amidst the Monday through Friday hustle. For a tasty and convenient way to add more nutrition and variety to your morning meal, you may want to adjust a classic dinnertime staple to accommodate a well-rounded breakfast plate's sweet and savory flavors.
While most home chefs are familiar with classic Italian meatballs drenched in a rich tomato sauce and served atop a steaming bed of spaghetti, there is another way to serve up these tasty orbs that align more with the day's first and most important meal. Traditional meatballs are often composed of ground beef, milk, bread crumbs, eggs, and various spices. With the right blend of ingredients, your nightly meatballs can become a delicious breakfast snack armed and ready to fuel your next long work day. The best part about breakfast meatballs is that they can be prepared in advance so that you can enjoy them all week long. Before we reveal various meal accompaniments that pair well with a plate of morning meatballs, how exactly do you adjust your traditional meatball recipe to make them an award-winning breakfast food?
How to make breakfast meatballs
Suppose you're used to making a variety of meatballs as a foolproof dinner alternative. In that case, you can easily swap some breakfast-friendly ingredients to make these balls a delicious and satisfying morning dish. Among the countless ways you can instantly upgrade the humble breakfast sausage, using this flavorful meat as a meatball base is a tasty and unique way to transform your traditional meatballs into an appropriate morning food. You can also use ground chicken, turkey, or a mixture of ground beef and mild Italian sausage.
The key to making delicious breakfast meatballs, apart from using some form of flavorful sausage, is adding some tasty extras that mimic the flavors of a solid breakfast casserole. Adding in a handful of your favorite shredded cheese, a bit of chopped raw bacon, and a few additional spices can transform your suppertime meatballs into classic breakfast fare in no time. To round out this breakfast dish, add in some shredded onion, apple, and a drizzle or two of maple syrup for an added hint of sweetness. Combine the mixture using traditional binders like egg and bread crumbs or ground oats. Form your meatballs as usual and bake them in the oven until their internal temperature reaches 165 F. Now that you know how easy it is to transform standard meatballs into delicious breakfast snacks, let's discuss how to effectively streamline this new and exciting morning meal.
Effective meal prep turns breakfast meatballs into convenient morning snacks
With a few tweaks to your classic meatball recipe, you can quickly have homemade and portable breakfast foods. To maximize the ease of this breakfast delight, prepare your meatballs ahead of time, preferably on the day before your work week begins. Adding onion, apple, and bacon to ground sausage doesn't need to require a lot of hand work; you can simply add these ingredients individually to your food processor before adding breadcrumbs and cheese. Once your meatballs are cooked, let them cool before storing them in an airtight container in your refrigerator. Cooked meatballs are safe for up to four days, so you can enjoy a fresh batch intermittently throughout the week.
Next to making morning meatballs your next veritable on-the-go snack, you can also serve them alongside many different accompaniments to make a hearty and flavorful meal at home. Pair breakfast meatballs with a perfectly cooked portion of scrambled eggs or a refreshing bowl of fruit salad. You can even use these tasty meatballs to craft a unique spin on savory oatmeal. Meatballs are one of those crowd-pleasing foods that can be made in various ways with various seasonings and optional mix-ins to fit your taste buds. If you're looking for a fun new way to enjoy breakfast, try morning meatballs and reward your body with extra protein and delicious flavor first thing in the morning.