What's The Best Meat-To-Fat Ratio For Meatballs?

Ask any group of chefs what the best blend of meats are for meatballs and you're bound to get a variety of opinions. They'll probably all agree, however, that a good spaghetti-worthy meatball is made with a blend of meats, usually beef, veal, and pork. Each meat is bringing a little something to the table. Beef is there for flavor and structure, pork is also for flavor as well as fat, and veal keeps the meatball tender and moist. If you're shopping for meatball supplies, and you want to make the mix yourself, you'll need to balance the fat ratios of each meat. While you don't need to break out the calculator at the meat counter to figure out the fat content of each meat, there are a few rules of thumb to follow depending on what the end-goal is for the meatballs: sauce or broth.

Meatballs made for tomato sauce need some structure and extra fat to keep them tender and tasty when they're up against the acidity in the sauce. If you're using a blend of meats, choose very lean ground beef, and fattier ground pork. If you're adding veal to the mix, which is typically pretty lean, you can choose a fattier beef or pork. If you're making meatballs for broth, use leaner meats because they don't need to cook as long, plus you don't want a lot of extra fat to accumulate in your broth.