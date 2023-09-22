The Tip That Ensures Your Meatballs Are Seasoned To Perfection

The perfect batch of classic Italian meatballs is earthy with herbs, bright with pepper, and well-salted. To achieve the correct level of seasoning, you need to taste-test your meat mixture before you cook it. But how are you supposed to taste a raw meatball? You don't have to; taste a cooked meatball instead. It only takes a few minutes to form a couple of small trial patties and fry them up.

More adventurous readers may be wondering: Why not taste a raw meatball? After all, people eat beef tartare and mett (a raw pork spread from Germany) every day. Firstly, the meat used for classic Italian meatballs isn't typically of the same quality a restaurant would serve raw. Meat doesn't taste the same raw as it does cooked, either; just heating food up to 85 degrees Fahrenheit can make it taste saltier. And, let's face it: Some people are grossed out by raw meat.

For all those reasons, it makes sense to taste test meatballs in the form you're going to be eating them: Cooked. Luckily, the process couldn't be more straightforward.