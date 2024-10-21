For The Absolute Best Meatballs, Your Cheese Choice Matters

With that said, what are the best cheeses that you can get for meatballs? Parmesan is a classic. The sharp nuttiness goes together very well with the savoriness of the beef. You can also sprinkle a little bit of the cheese on top of the meatballs once they've come out of the oven, too. If you prefer a bolder flavor, Pecorino Romano can make a good swap for parmesan with its saltier and tangier flavor. Just use it sparingly, since it can be quite pungent.

You can also give mozzarella, the milder-tasting and softer cousin of parmesan, a shot. But its softness also gives rise to one of its greatest superpowers among the cheeses: it melts beautifully. If you prefer your meatballs with a gooey, pull-apart core, then it's the perfect cheese to stuff them with, or simply for layering on top.

Don't forget about pairing cheeses to serve alongside your meatballs. Crumbled feta can add a tangy kick, while aged cheddar can deepen the overall savoriness of a marinara-sauced spaghetti with ricotta beef meatballs. The beauty of cheese as a garnish is how it can transform the entire flavor profile of your meal, so don't be afraid to play around with different cheese combos. And of course, whatever type of cheese you choose, pick a fresh variation!