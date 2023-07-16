11 Homemade Meatballs Hacks You Should Try

While it's all but impossible to know precisely when and where meatballs were created, we do know that for many years, across many different cultures, people found creative ways to make the most of the meat they had. Meatballs appear throughout the culinary world, from Latin America to Europe to the Middle East.

Every home chef should have a good meatball recipe. Whether that is the Italian-American favorite of spaghetti and meatballs, Swedish meatballs covered in creamy gravy, or spiced kofta balls served with hummus and flatbread, meatballs are a sure crowd-pleaser. They are also highly customizable, given that you can make them with practically any ground meat, from beef and pork to chicken and turkey. They can be gluten-free, keto, or dairy-free. You can even make them vegetarian or vegan with plant-based meats. Plus, they are a great place to hide vegetables for picky eaters. If you meal prep and batch cook, meatballs freeze well and can join many meals, like pasta, soup, sandwiches, or pizza. The possibilities are nearly endless.

If you are new to making meatballs, then be sure to check out these hacks. Perfecting this classic dish is a great way to impress your friends and family and enjoy some great food.