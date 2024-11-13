14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking Sweet Potato Pie, According To A Pro

If you grew up in the South, when you think of autumn, pumpkin pie's fluffier, orange-hued cousin sweet potato pie might come to mind. Indeed, sweet potato pie is a staple that emerged out of the enslaved population of the deep South, where it has remained a symbol of home and family for generations. While there are a number of iterations of this pie, its texture and flavor are distinctive, and executing these to perfection can take know-how to master.

As a professional chef with a background in cultural anthropology, I have long been interested in the origins of classic dishes. I generally do a lot of research to find the most authentic recipes, making them repeatedly until I have perfected them. This is no different for a classic Southern-style sweet potato pie.

Though I sometimes play with permutations on the recipe, I am always mindful of the basics. There are some core mistakes that are often made that can compromise that quintessential flavor and texture that makes this a nostalgic recipe, and I am here to share those with you. Read on to discover the fundamentals to making sweet potato pie like a pro.