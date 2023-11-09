Yes, You Can Absolutely Make Sweet Potato Pie In The Air Fryer
Autumn is the season for making pies, whether that's apple pie, pecan pie, or another one of these desserts. If it's fall flavors you're going for, one such treat you can make is sweet potato pie. Sweet potato pie is reminiscent of pumpkin pie, except that it has a lighter color to it, a slightly sweeter taste, and typically fewer spices thanks to the veggie's more robust flavors.
Now, while most people who try making sweet potato pie will pop it in the oven to cook it, there's actually another way to make this treat — in the air fryer. Air fryers are essentially small convection ovens, which is why it's possible to bake with them. Plus, they save you time, letting you cook your pie a little bit faster than in the oven.
Of course, there are a couple of caveats to be aware of if you plan on making sweet potato pie in the air fryer. Knowing what they are is the key to getting a delicious, flaky crust and perfectly baked filling.
What to know about making sweet potato pie in the air fryer
The first thing you need to think about when making your sweet potato pie in the air fryer is the space. Air fryers are much smaller than ovens, and some are bigger than others. Make sure that you use a pie tin that's going to fit inside your air fryer basket. You may have to divide the batter between two smaller baking dishes so that they fit, depending on how large your machine is.
Another thing to think about is the time. Air fryers tend to have shorter cook times than ovens, thanks to their compact size as well as the convection fan system. The exact amount of time your pie will need to bake is going to depend on your machine's wattage and mechanics and can generally range from 15 to 30 minutes. You can always check for doneness throughout the cooking process to make sure you don't over or under-cook your treat. To know if your pie is finished, look for a Jell-O-like, jiggly filling and a golden crust.
Other air fryer desserts to try
Sweet potato pie isn't the only dessert you can make in the air fryer. In fact, there are plenty of sweet treats that you can quickly create using this device. For instance, you could try making puffy Polish air fryer pączki. These tasty doughnuts will still have the same sweet flavor and golden color as the traditionally fried version.
For another international dessert, you can make cannolis in the air fryer. Cannolis are delicious Italian pastries filled with sweet ricotta cheese stuffing. Making them in the air fryer can be a fast and fun way to enjoy this dessert without having to fry them in fat. Plus, you'll still get that golden color and satisfying crunch when you cook them this way.
Besides these sweets, you can also try baking a cake in the air fryer. Choose your favorite recipe, whether that's an autumnal pumpkin cake or something else, and try out this unique way of baking. Just be aware that with cakes, it can be tricky to get the batter to cook all the way through in the center using this method, so you may need to make some slight adjustments to the cooking time and temperature to help you get it down pat.
Next time you're ready to bake up some sweets, rather than cooking in a conventional oven, try out using your air fryer instead. Who knows — it may become your new favorite way of baking.