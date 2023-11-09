Yes, You Can Absolutely Make Sweet Potato Pie In The Air Fryer

Sweet potato pie isn't the only dessert you can make in the air fryer. In fact, there are plenty of sweet treats that you can quickly create using this device. For instance, you could try making puffy Polish air fryer pączki. These tasty doughnuts will still have the same sweet flavor and golden color as the traditionally fried version.

For another international dessert, you can make cannolis in the air fryer. Cannolis are delicious Italian pastries filled with sweet ricotta cheese stuffing. Making them in the air fryer can be a fast and fun way to enjoy this dessert without having to fry them in fat. Plus, you'll still get that golden color and satisfying crunch when you cook them this way.

Besides these sweets, you can also try baking a cake in the air fryer. Choose your favorite recipe, whether that's an autumnal pumpkin cake or something else, and try out this unique way of baking. Just be aware that with cakes, it can be tricky to get the batter to cook all the way through in the center using this method, so you may need to make some slight adjustments to the cooking time and temperature to help you get it down pat.

Next time you're ready to bake up some sweets, rather than cooking in a conventional oven, try out using your air fryer instead. Who knows — it may become your new favorite way of baking.