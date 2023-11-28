Bake Like A Pro By Expanding What Types Of Vanilla You Use

It's a culinary travesty that vanilla, a spice with a complexity of over 250 flavor components, has become a synonym for basic and boring. Baking with vanilla like a pro entails understanding its subtleties and unique character — not just in taste and aroma but also in the form of vanilla used for a given cake, pastry, or dessert.

The two most familiar for home bakers are pods and extract. The vanilla pod, the cured and dried fruit of the vanilla orchid, contains thousands of tiny fragrant seeds, with tons of flavor to be found in the pod — or bean — itself, too. This is a real-deal vanilla, but you should still be aware of what to look for when buying vanilla beans. Shriveled, limp-looking things aren't going to give you great flavor.

Vanilla extract can also have its pitfalls. Good, or natural, vanilla extract is made of vanilla pods soaked in alcohol and water, in order to pull out all those aromatic compounds. In an interview with Eater, Shauna Sever — who wrote "Pure Vanilla: Irresistible Recipes and Essential Techniques" — says, "As long as it has the word 'pure' on it and the label just says vanilla beans and alcohol, you're in business."

Avoid anything imitation or artificial, whose synthetic vanillin flavoring just doesn't cut it in any context. In between these two versions is vanilla bean paste, which, appropriately, combines both vanilla seeds and natural vanilla extract.