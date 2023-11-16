Sweet Potato Vs Pumpkin Pie: Everything You Need To Know

When it comes to the fall and winter holiday season pies, there's none more popular than the pumpkin pie. You might even call it the pum-king — but if you do you might just have a legion of sweet potato pie defenders gathering at your door. These two autumn standards tend to divide dessert lovers, but what makes sweet potato pie so different from pumpkin pie?

Pumpkin pie is a classic American Thanksgiving dessert across the country, but if you're from the Southern United States you might be more familiar with sweet potato pie. We've tried both pies and admittedly love them both for their own reasons. They differ in terms of ingredients, flavor, and texture, but both have rich histories that go back hundreds of years. Looking at information from historians and interviews with both home cooks and culinary professionals here's a detailed background on each of the pies, including a comparison of the nutritional value and preparation method for the two. In short, we've got you covered on everything you need to know about sweet potato pie versus pumpkin pie.