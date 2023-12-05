Here's How To Choose Just The Right Sweet Potatoes For Your Pie

When you're baking up a sweet potato pie, not just any kind of sweet potatoes will do. Ideally, you want a variety that's soft, sweet, and moist, because those will yield a perfectly sweet and silky pie filling, without the need for tons of sugar. There are a few tricks to finding the perfect sweet potatoes when shopping at your local store.

Darker-colored sweet potatoes are generally the sweetest, so they'll taste the best in your pie. To find these, you'll want to look out for a "yam" label. Sweet red and orange sweet potatoes are sometimes mislabeled as yams, though yams and sweet potatoes are actually different species. To check the color of a sweet potato's flesh, you can lightly scratch at the outer skin. If you wear off a tiny bit of the skin to reveal the inner flesh, you can tell how light or dark the potato is. If you don't want to scratch the potatoes, the outer color of the produce is also a pretty good indicator of sweetness. Sweet potatoes with dark, vibrantly-colored skins are generally sweeter than their lighter-colored counterparts.