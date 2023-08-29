Your Sweet Potato Pie Is Seriously Missing Some Cream Cheese

As summer comes to a close, we're thinking about all the beloved recipes synonymous with the fall season. Next to apple cider and pumpkin muffins with maple icing, sweet potato pie is considered a seasonal mainstay in many American homes. While the first semblance of this historical dish has roots tracing all the way back to Peru, Europe, and eventually the African-American community in the Southern U.S., this traditional dessert can now be made in more ways than one in the 21st century. If you're looking for ways to enhance the standard mixture of boiled and mashed sweet potatoes, butter, eggs, brown sugar, and select warming spices, instead of the suggested addition of heavy cream, you may want to consider adding a healthy amount of cream cheese to your next sweet potato pie.

Oftentimes, choosing just one dessert for a special occasion is hard enough. But with sweet potato cream cheese pie, you get to enjoy the best of both worlds by incorporating the essence of cheesecake into this iconic autumnal dish. If you're wondering why you need to make a change to an already delicious dessert, the lactic acid bacteria in cream cheese offsets the sweetness of those beloved sweet potatoes with a nuanced level of tanginess.

Now that you know the benefits of this one-of-a-kind dish, how do you incorporate cream cheese into your favorite sweet potato dessert?