Why Lard Is Such A Popular Ingredient For Pie Crusts

Saying that everything old is new again may not be really true, but it's decidedly the case that traditions are there for a reason. Traditionally, the favored baking oil was lard, or rendered pork fat — that is, until the 20th century made vegetable oils and shortenings more commercially available and lard coincidentally got dinged for being unhealthy and full of all kinds of unpleasant things like saturated fat. Once people got out of the habit of putting lard in their pie crust pastry, using it again became something of a hard sell. Well, lard is back, in a big way. Not only is it calorically similar to butter, it's actually lower in saturated fat. Even better, pie crusts made with lard are wonderfully flaky, and can also less finicky to work with than those made with butter.

Lard was hurried off the culinary stage not only by corporate oil manufacturers but also the muckraking author Upton Sinclair, who claimed that workers who fell into the rendering vats became part of the product. Luckily, celebrity chefs like 2016 Julia Child Award-winner and Mexican cooking whiz Rick Bayless are championing the stuff, listing lard as an essential ingredient. It should definitely be part of your baking pantry, particularly because of what it does for pie crusts.