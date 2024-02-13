Brown Butter Is The Ingredient Your Sweet Potato Pie Has Been Missing

To give your pie the brown butter makeover it deserves doesn't even require any extra ingredients or equipment. It's one simple step that turns your butter from a standard-issue yellow stick to a bar of buttery gold.

Making brown butter is simply a matter of cooking your butter in a skillet over medium heat until melts and begins to bubble and foam. This means the liquid in your butter is evaporating, leaving behind a concentrated flavor, while the milk solids are getting toasty in the bottom of the pan. You'll want to be cautious not to burn your butter, so having a light-colored pan can help you keep an eye on things (pull from heat if you see your solids turning black). When it's ready to go, it'll produce a heady fragrance that's usually considered nutty and sweet.

Keep in mind that you'll lose some of the volume of your butter to this evaporation (about 2 tablespoons per stick), so you'll want to start out with a little more than a traditional sweet potato pie recipe calls for. Once you have your butter cooled and ready to go, mix it right in with your sweet potato puree, choice of spices and flavors (like vanilla extract), and dry ingredients like sugar and flour, along with the eggs and milk that are calls for. It's truly as easy as pie.