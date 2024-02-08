The Ultimate Sweet Potato Pie Calls For A Double Crust

A decadent staple on Southern dessert tables, sweet potato pie's sweet, flavorfully-spiced mashed filling and flaky, buttery crust has been satisfying the palates of Southern and soul food epicures since long before Patti LaBelle's pies emerged in grocery stores (and on social media). However, while cooks have been incorporating the sweet root vegetable into pastries and tarts since as early as the 1700s,the modern version of the delicious dessert first emerged as pone, a crustless dish created by enslaved African Americans. In the succeeding centuries, sweet potato pie has grown in cultural significance, becoming not only central to Southern and African American celebrations and beloved memories, but also regularly inciting spirited debates between its most ardent fans and those of its longstanding rival, pumpkin pie.

But what if there was an easy way to level that rich, creamy goodness all the way up, creating what can only be called the "ultimate" sweet potato pie? Turns out, there is: make it a double — crust, that is.