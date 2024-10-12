14 Ways To Take Boxed Stuffing To The Next Level

Whether you call it dressing or stuffing, few dishes scream the holidays like this one. In fact, stuffing frequently tops the list of favorite foods when it comes to Thanksgiving side dishes. Though endless homemade recipes for this holiday classic exist, by the time the turkey is roasted, the pies are baked, and the potatoes are mashed, some of us opt to supplement our festive meal with a store-bought version of this dish.

While there is nothing wrong with using a store-bought stuffing brand — and many, like the well-known Stove Top, are beloved for their consistent quality, fluffy texture, and flavor — even the best boxed stuffing can leave a lot to be desired when compared with something made from scratch. That said, if you do opt to use boxed stuffing this holiday season, there are ways to transform it from average to awesome.

That's where I come in. As a professional chef, I am no stranger to transforming the ordinary to the extraordinary. I love the challenge of elevating something, like boxed stuffing, into a gourmet dish, using just a few unique ingredients or culinary techniques, and I am prepared to share these with you. Read on for the many ways you can take boxed stuffing to the next level this holiday season.